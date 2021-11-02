Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.47 or 0.00129510 BTC on popular exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.96 million and $13,234.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00051092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00223140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

