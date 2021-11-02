Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.83 ($6.86).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.