Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $410.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.