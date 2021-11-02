North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NAAC remained flat at $$9.78 on Tuesday. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,013. North Atlantic Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

