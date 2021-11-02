Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 179.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

PD opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

