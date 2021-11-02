Northern Trust Corp Buys 21,674 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Air Lease worth $36,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

