Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Autoliv worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

