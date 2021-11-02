Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,105 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,916.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares valued at $7,117,661. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

