Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $910.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.