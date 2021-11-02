Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

