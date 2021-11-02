Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 116,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $173,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

