Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NCLH stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

