Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

