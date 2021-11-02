Numeraire Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $454.06 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $44.53 or 0.00070348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,832 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,301 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

