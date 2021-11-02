Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $39,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OFC stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

