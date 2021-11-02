Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 32,801 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $36,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 871.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.