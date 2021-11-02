Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $40,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKS opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.78. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

