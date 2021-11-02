Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $38.45 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Federal Signal worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

