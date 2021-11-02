Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of PPD worth $40,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

