Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 148,476 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $37,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

