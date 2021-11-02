Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,422 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $37,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,024,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $240.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

