Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,582 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

TWST stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,589 shares of company stock worth $17,255,782 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.