Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 49,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

