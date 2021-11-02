OAX Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $456,515.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00219441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

