Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 4,258 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $42,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.