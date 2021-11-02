Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 55,674 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 42.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

