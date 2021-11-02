Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $382,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 2.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.