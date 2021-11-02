Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $425,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

