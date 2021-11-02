Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after buying an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,709 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.