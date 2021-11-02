Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 35,187 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,187 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $546.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84.

SB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

