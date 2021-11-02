Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,686,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,801.19 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,860.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,661.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

