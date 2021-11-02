OceanaGold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.74.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.