Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $376.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.