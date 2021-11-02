Old Well Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 2.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,555 shares of company stock valued at $74,120,158 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.01. The company had a trading volume of 82,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,444. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 223.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.