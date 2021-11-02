Old Well Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. BeiGene comprises about 5.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,022. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

