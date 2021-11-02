Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 93 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,168,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 99,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

