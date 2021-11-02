Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell continues to battle escalating costs. In the second quarter, cost of product revenues increased 16.8% while cost of services and other revenues rose 18.3%. Selling, general, and administrative expense too escalated 28.5% year over year. This is putting significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. Further, a competitive landscape and tough hospital spending trends do not bode well. On a positive note, Omnicell exited second-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The top line rose year over year on growth across both the operating segments. The acquisition plan of FDS Amplicare seems strategic. The raised adjusted EPS guidance for 2021 also buoys optimism indicating this bullish trend to continue. Over the past year, Omnicell’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

OMCL stock traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $179.45. 8,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $179.20.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

