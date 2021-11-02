ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.51.

Shares of ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

