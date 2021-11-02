ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 524,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $55.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

