ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.