ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 3763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.