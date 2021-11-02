Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.32). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.66% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ONTX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 299,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

