ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.