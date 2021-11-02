One01 Capital LP Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,705,000. Facebook makes up about 7.6% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $331.06. 550,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,604,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $933.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock valued at $834,075,806 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

