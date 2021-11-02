OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,895 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group stock remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. OneSmart International Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

