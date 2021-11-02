Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $907.41 million and $139.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00106659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.29 or 0.00431376 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00045107 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

