Oppenheimer Increases Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $160.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 56,324 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

