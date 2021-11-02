Oppenheimer Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

