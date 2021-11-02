Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

