Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,230,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.45 million, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.95. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

